Walker Richardson is accused of sexually assaulting a student while working at an elementary school in downtown Las Vegas. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a child, according to police.

Walker Richardson, 52, was arrested Sunday after he had allegedly touched a student inappropriately while working at an elementary school near downtown Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas Metro police are looking for more victims of Richardson and are urging anyone who may have been a victim or who has more information to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Richardson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for kidnapping and two counts of sexual assault against a child under the age of 14.

He was being held on $25,000 bail Monday.

The name of the school was not released. No other details have been released.