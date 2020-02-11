Las Vegas Deputy City Marshals need public’s help to find identity-theft suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Deputy City Marshals are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in connection with two identity-theft cases.

The first incident occurred in December of 2019 when a credit card was taken from a car in the parking lot of the Durango Hills YMCA on Durango Drive.

A short time later, an unidentified male was caught on surveillance video attempting to use the credit card at a Target store.

If you see them, please call the number listed in the @CityOfLasVegas tweet below. https://t.co/QNnrnMjxnL — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) February 11, 2020

In an unrelated case, also in December of 2019, a female was caught on surveillance video at a GameStop video game store attempting to use a credit card taken from a vehicle that was parked at the Las Vegas Municipal Golf Course on West Washington Avenue.

Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked to contact the City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety at (702) 229-3223.