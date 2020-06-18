Las Vegas City Council approves program allowing parking tickets to be paid with school supply donation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council unanimously voted Wednesday in favor of allowing parking tickets issued between June 1 and July 14, 2020, to be paid with donations of school supplies. Any supplies taken in by the city through the program will be donated to the Public Education Foundation.

Those who receive an eligible parking infraction in the City of Las Vegas between June 1 and July 14 may satisfy their tickets by bringing new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or greater value to their fine to the Parking Services Offices located at 350 S. City Parkway.

Some of the items being accepted include:

Pencils

Pens

Erasers

Dry erase markers

Index cards

Paper towels/Disinfecting wipes

Card stock

Copy paper

Storage bins

Rulers

Scissors

Pencil sharpeners

Post-it notes

This must be done within 30 days of the citation date, and a purchase receipt for the donation is required. Also, only non-public safety citations are eligible for this program.

In July of 2016, the City Council adopted an ordinance authorizing the establishment of this occasional program allowing for charitable donations in lieu of payment for parking fines.