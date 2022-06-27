LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man arrested near the Las Vegas Strip in January of last year for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty Monday to the charges against him.

Nathaniel “Nate” DeGrave, 32, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“As part of the plea agreement, DeGrave has agreed to cooperate with the government’s ongoing investigation of the breach of the U.S. Capitol,” a spokesperson wrote in a news release.

DeGrave, who is originally from Pennsylvania, spoke exclusively with the 8 News Now I-Team in October.

“I’ve lost a lot since I’ve been in here,” DeGrave told the I-Team’s David Charns.

Documents released last year revealed investigators were given an anonymous tip that led them to DeGrave. On his Instagram, DeGrave says he is the CEO of a celebrity event planner and adult model management company.

The FBI arrested Nate DeGrave, 32, and Ronald “Ronnie” Sandlin, 34, outside of DeGrave’s apartment near the Las Vegas Strip on Jan. 29. (Getty Images / KLAS)

Speaking to the I-Team’s David Charns from jail last year, DeGrave did not dispute he went inside the Capitol building but disagreed with what investigators said he was doing. In his first interview with the media, throughout a 30-minute conversation, DeGrave told the I-Team that court documents have painted him in an unfair light.

“We’re not violent people,” DeGrave said about himself and fellow Jan. 6 arrestees. “We’re not extremists. We’re not domestic terrorists.”

On the day of the riot, DeGrave, Ronald “Ronnie” Sandlin, and a third man, Josiah Colt, of Idaho, met in a hotel room in Maryland and recorded videos for social media, prosecutors said. In one video, Colt mentioned a “debate we’ve been having for days now: should we carry our guns or not?”

On Dec. 23, 2020, Sandlin posted on Facebook asking who else was traveling to Washington. DeGrave replied that he was considering joining him, according to prosecutors.

“It’s time the American people rise and stand up for this country,” DeGrave wrote, according to prosecutors. “We’re tired of the corruption.”

Nathaniel “Nate” DeGrave (KLAS)

A photo posted on DeGrave’s Facebook page, which has since been deactivated, showed a photo of former President Donald Trump in his apartment with the caption, “My idol in my living room.” DeGrave told the I-Team it was common for Americans to have a picture of the president, former or current, in their homes.

As the I-Team previously reported, DeGrave voted in the 2020 election.

DeGrave had said there is no evidence of him pushing any law enforcement officer and that rather than taking part in the insurrection, he said his actions show he was shooting a documentary.

Investigators say Nathaniel “Nathan” DeGrave (right) is seen in this still image wearing tactical gear and a red, white and blue bandanna. (KLAS)

“I fully believed that the election would be overturned by [Vice President Mike] Pence and I knew that it was going to be historical,” DeGrave said. “I was excited, but at the same time, I was very concerned for my safety.”

Colt accepted a plea deal last year. Sandlin is awaiting trial.

DeGrave had said he planned to run for Las Vegas mayor in 2024. He has been incarcerated since his arrest in January 2021.

DeGrave faces a maximum sentence of 28 years in prison. A sentencing date was not announced Monday.