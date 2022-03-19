LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A local nutrition shop is raising money for Ukraine.

310 Blends, located at 7325 S Rainbow Blvd, is donating all their smoothie bar sales to Mark Davis’ non-profit ‘Abundance International.’



The CEO of the store, Tim Sharif, says he saw 8 News Now’s story about Davis’ non-profit raising money for Ukraine and was moved to do the same.

“100 percent of the proceeds of any smoothie, any coffee, any drinks, our smoothie bowls are going to aid in humanitarian efforts in Ukraine,” says Sharif. “So we have another local Las Vegas man that really sparked us, to really focus on helping us give the community an opportunity to help, drink a smoothie today 100% of the proceeds go to the people in Ukraine.”

The promotion is happening for the next week.