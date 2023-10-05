LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley boy knows the importance of being nice to others and showed it by doing something special for another child.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted the heart-warming story about 10-year-old Cayden Grant on X, formally Twitter.

Police say Cayden wanted to do something nice for a child in need so his parents reached out to Metro for assistance to help find a child. Officers connected Grant with 10-year-old Reichen whose family had lost everything in a fire and officers felt he could use a pick-me-up.

Cayden used his money to buy Reichen a new bicycle, helmet, and lights for the bike’s spokes.

In a touching moment, Reichen hugged Cayden to thank him for his generosity.