Las Vegas blues and soul performer Bobby Jonz dies of Covid-19 at age 84

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A prominent Soul and Blues singer by the name of Bobby Jonz has died from COVID-19. Jonz, who was born Bobby Jones, lived and performed his legendary blues numbers in Las Vegas.

Jonz’s record company released the following statements:

“It is a sad day for Loveforce International Records,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Covid-19 has claimed the life of one of our anchors, our beloved Bobby Jonz.” “Bobby Jonz was like a brother to me,” said recording artist Billy Ray Charles, who wrote “In The Mood For Love.” “He will be missed by me and the entire blues community.”

Jonz passed away Monday, July 21, at the Veteran’s Hospital in North Las Vegas. He was born Bob Willy Jones in Farmerville, Louisiana on January 2, 1936. He emigrated to Chicago in 1959 and, in a short time, replaced Blues Hall of Famer Junior Wells in the Blues Hall of Fame Blues band The Aces.

Jonz had a series of single recordings released by local Chicago labels throughout the 1960s and 1970s. He had several Southern Soul albums released during the 1980s and 1990s. He had hits with “In The Mood For Love” and “Sneakin’ & Freakin.”

Jonz recorded under both Bobby Jones and Bobby Jonz during his life. He was 84 years old.

Jones leaves behind an ex-wife, several children and grand children. He also leaves behind a wealth of music. Plans for a funeral and/or memorial service are pending due to the COVID-19 pandemic.