Las Vegas Aviators announced as Triple-A baseball team’s new name

A new ballpark, a new team name, and new logo… That’s what 2019 holds for Las Vegas baseball fans.

Las Vegas has been home to a MLB Triple-A affiliate for many years and it’s been a team that has seen its fair share of changes. Today’s announcement is one of the biggest yet.

The Howard Hughes Corporation, the developer of Downtown Summerlin and the new Las Vegas Ballpark announced the city’s ball team will now be named the Aviators.

The name change pays homage to the company’s namesake, Howard R. Hughes, Jr., one of the twentieth century’s most successful businessmen whose passion for aviation and legacy of innovation includes significant aviation-related firsts and accomplishments.

In the H-1 Racer, a plane he designed and built, Hughes set the land speed record of 352 miles per hour in 1935. Hughes went on to set other records, including the fastest coast-to-coast flight in 1937 and the fastest circumnavigation of the globe in 1938, then acquiring and successfully operating major airlines and aviation companies.

“Hughes’ vision and ambition were unmatched,” said Weinreb. “That, along with his imprint on Las Vegas, where his legacy has helped shape the community for decades, makes the decision to name the team in his honor an easy one. The Las Vegas Aviators is the perfect name for the city’s oldest professional sports team, one that is now launching a new chapter with a state-of-the-art stadium in Summerlin and a new major league affiliation.”

The name, the Las Vegas Aviators, was chosen from hundreds of names submitted by the general public through a competition in which the community was invited to participate in the naming process. According to Weinreb, the Aviators was a popular name nominated by many Southern Nevadans.

“Everyone is excited about our new name,” said Don Logan, the team’s President, and Chief Operating Officer, who has been with the franchise for 35 years. “With new ownership, our impending move into the Las Vegas Ballpark and our new professional affiliation, this is the perfect time to rebrand the city’s beloved baseball team. The Aviators was a popular nomination from our fans, and it’s a fitting new moniker for the city’s first professional sports franchise as we start our next exciting chapter.”

The Aviators will continue to compete in the Pacific Coast League (PCL).