LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A federal judge sentenced a Las Vegas-area accountant to 13 months in prison for his role in bribery and tax fraud conspiracies.

Dustin M. Lewis, of Henderson, was a public accountant employed by the Las Vegas-based accounting firm L.L. Bradford & Company.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Lewis conspired with and paid a public official with the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation more than $150,000 in bribes and kickbacks.

According to a news release, the co-conspirator was a member of a selection committee responsible for awarding government contracts to perform auditing services. The co-conspirator then gave an audit contract to L.L. Bradford, where Lewis worked.

The two also conspired to file a false corporate tax return in 2013 and other tax forms on behalf of six business entities that collectively claimed over $11 million in fraudulent business deductions.

The release stated Lewis caused a tax loss to the IRS of more than $1.5 million.

U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon ordered Lewis to serve 13 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Additionally, the judge told Lewis to pay more than $700,000 in restitution.

The court also imposed a criminal forfeiture money judgment against Lewis for the same amount.