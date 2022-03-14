LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A California man pleaded guilty to renovating two downtown Las Vegas apartment complexes in violation of federal Clean Air Act regulations, which are intended to prevent exposure to toxic asbestos fibers.

Bobby Babak Khalili faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine after admitting that, on behalf of his company, Las Vegas Apartments LLC, he oversaw renovation efforts. Khalili stated he was aware of asbestos-containing materials at both of his Las Vegas apartment buildings.

According to the Department of Justice, he further admitted that he hired untrained individuals to remove those asbestos-containing materials without following proper standards.

Khalili was indicted by a grand jury in the District of Nevada in September 2019 for asbestos-related Clean Air Act violations at his Las Vegas apartment complex on South 11th Street. The grand jury later brought a superseding indictment against him in July 2021, for more Clean Air Act violations at a second apartment complex on South 13th Street in downtown Las Vegas. Khalili admitted that he committed this second set of violations while on pretrial release for the first set of charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou, for the District of Nevada, said, ” Exposure to asbestos is associated with life-threatening illnesses and serious respiratory diseases.” “By failing to follow required standards for properly handling asbestos, the defendant put the health of our communities at risk.”