Las Vegas air traveler accused of yelling, spitting at police officers after being booted from flight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of spitting at several Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers during an incident Tuesday morning at McCarran International Airport.

Metro police said they responded to a gate at the airport after Karleen Gearing, of Phoenix, Arizona, “was belligerent and yelling at” Southwest Airlines employees, they said.

According to police, the airline had denied Gearing boarding due to her behavior, an arrest report said.

“I attempted to speak with Gearing to advise her of the decision made by Southwest Airlines,” the investigating officer wrote in the report. “She then became belligerent with officers and began to yell and curse. She was advised that she needed to calm down, but she refused and fell to the ground.”

Officers then began to arrest Gearing when she reportedly fought back and spit at them, police said.

Police eventually took Gearing into custody with the help of several officers and a spit mask.

Gearing faces charges of battery on a protected officer, resisting arrest and violation of airport rules.

She was released on bail and ordered to stay out of trouble and away from Southwest Airliners.