LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Three new “Little Free Libraries” were added during Nevada Reading Week. On Feb. 28, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the openings.
Las Vegas Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear, along with Nevada Prince Hall Masonic Foundation and Nevada Youth Network conducted the public ceremony.
The Little Free Library Initiative began in 2018 in an effort to create a love of reading in areas where books are scarce. The libraries provide all-hours access to books.
This initiative encourages community engagement by calling on community members to take a book or share a book with their neighbors. Six locations were added last year.
The three new locations include:
- Nevada Youth Network at Sherman Gardens, 910 Weaver Drive.
- Nevada Youth Network at Marble Manor, 909 Morgan Ave.
- Howard Lieburn Senior Center, 6230 Garwood Ave