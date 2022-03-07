Calling all bookworms! Just in time for Nev. Reading Week, three new "Little Free Libraries" were added to our community! 📚



New locations:

-Nev. Youth Network at Sherman Gardens

-Nev. Youth Network at Marble Manor

-Howard Lieburn Senior Center



More: https://t.co/GjePYNGD6J pic.twitter.com/cXUvqa8jsG

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Three new “Little Free Libraries” were added during Nevada Reading Week. On Feb. 28, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the openings.

Las Vegas Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear, along with Nevada Prince Hall Masonic Foundation and Nevada Youth Network conducted the public ceremony.

The Little Free Library Initiative began in 2018 in an effort to create a love of reading in areas where books are scarce. The libraries provide all-hours access to books.

This initiative encourages community engagement by calling on community members to take a book or share a book with their neighbors. Six locations were added last year.

The three new locations include: