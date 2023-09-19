LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Aces’ All-Star A’ja Wilson has written a book and it’s called “Dear Black Girls: How to Be True to You”. It features a collection of stories and essays from A’ja’s life.

Wilson, a WNBA champion said writing and journaling were always an outlet for her and a therapeutic way to make sense of her thoughts. She said it was important to her to write a book to connect more deeply with Black girls and women by sharing her experiences.

Although the book won’t be released until Feb. 6, 2024, you can pre-order it now.