Large fights reported in tourism corridor during violent Labor Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has been reporting busy weekends in Las Vegas. This last holiday weekend proved to bring even more visitors — and some problems.

Numerous fights with large amounts of people reportedly took place in the Strip corridor. Metro addressed the incidents today.

We spoke with many people who tell us if you’re looking to have a fun time in Vegas, then you are welcome. But if you are looking to bring problems? Please don’t come.

“If you’re going to come to Las Vegas, come to have fun,” said Kevin Wombele, originally from New Jersey but lives in Vegas.

Metro Capt. Patricia Spencer from the Downtown Area Command says this past weekend, there were numerous violent events along our tourist corridor. She firmly stated this violence is never tolerated.

“We understand that our neighboring states all have COVID restrictions, and their residents are looking for places to go and be entertained,” said Spencer.

She said they arrested 28 people and wrote over 27 citations this past Friday alone.

One tourist captured video of a fight taking place at the Encore. 8 News Now reached out to Wynn Las Vegas, and they sent us the following statement:

An otherwise calm holiday weekend was marred by a disruption created by non-hotel guests in the Encore casino. In order to ensure Wynn Las Vegas and Encore maintain the guest experience standards for which we are known, we are increasing our investment in our security procedures and team. We have increased the presence of security throughout the resort and added more uniformed Metro police officers. Security officers and others currently prevent groups of unrelated guests from gathering to ensure appropriate physical distancing; with their increased presence, Wynn security will allow no exceptions. As an added precaution, all hotel room keys will be scanned at elevator entrances to ensure only current registered guests are admitted to the hotel towers. Furthermore, as guest demand for our luxury resort experience grows, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore have now returned to the standard, higher hotel rates we offered pre-pandemic.” MICHAEL WEAVER, WYNN LAS VEGAS

“I have heard a lot about what’s going on, and I just think that as citizens, we should handle things differently,” said Wombele. He has lived in Las Vegas for 13 years and doesn’t like this type of behavior. “We don’t have time for people in other states to come out here and tear up our city and cause trauma and a bunch of craziness in our city.”

Khristie Greene visits Las Vegas once a year and says it would help to see more police presence on the Strip at all times.

“Since I been down here, actually on the Strip, I think I maybe seen a police truck, but I haven’t seen any that was visible walking or by foot, they are not on bikes, scooters or anything,” Greene noted.

Spencer says Metro has people monitoring cameras at all times and that they are instrumental in de-escalating situations before they get out of hand.

Wombele has a message for police:

“I think timing, you know, being more assertive on answering a call or answering urgent messages. Hey, we need police presence here.”

Police are currently investigating these incidents and remind the public that if you see something, say something.