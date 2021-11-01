Lane restrictions begin for sewer project south of McCarran Airport through 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lane restrictions begin for drivers heading south of McCarran airport this week.

Sewer work started Monday in the east lanes of South Spencer Street, north of the intersection with Eldorado Lane.

Travel lanes will be reduced and shifted to the west half of Spencer Street between Eldorado Lane and Warm Springs Road, all directions of travel will remain open.

The work will occur weekdays through January 31, 2022.

While work is taking place, drivers should take precautions, use alternate routs and allow extra time when traveling through the impacted area.