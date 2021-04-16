Lane reductions, ramp closure planned during I-11 work, NDOT says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Continuing work on Interstate 11 in Henderson will require a temporary ramp closure and weeklong lane reductions next week.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said Thursday that the following closures will be in place:

Sunday Night—Monday Morning (April 18-19)

• The southbound I-11 offramp at Wagonwheel Drive will be closed from 7 p.m., April 18, until 6 a.m., April 19, to reset the guardrail.

Sunday Night—Friday Morning (April 18-23)

• Northbound and southbound I-11 lane reductions at Paradise Hills Drive from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of April 18 and concluding the morning of April 23 for paving improvements.

The southbound Interstate 11 offramp at Wagonwheel Drive in Henderson. (Courtesy, NDOT)

North and southbound Interstate 11 at Paradise Hills Drive in Henderson. (Courtesy, NDOT)

The closures are part of a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long I-11 upgrade that began work late last year. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

The project calls for removing the existing 14-year-old rubberized asphalt and replacing it with a crumb rubber overlay for a smoother, rejuvenated driving surface that also dampens ambient noise, NDOT said.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.