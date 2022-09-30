LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In dramatic fashion, The Landmark was split in two as it crumbled to the ground on Nov. 7, 1995. The uniquely shaped tower, which was apparently modeled after Seattle’s Space Needle, made a grand exit. Filmmaker Tim Burton used the implosion footage in his 1996 film “Mars Attack.” In the movie, it was the Martians who brought the building down.

The land is now part of the new west hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

CHECK OUT OTHER LAS VEGAS IMPLOSIONS