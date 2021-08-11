Lake Mead water shortage announcement expected Monday

In this July 28, 2014, file photo, lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam that impounds Colorado River water at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona. Lawmakers in Congress have introduced a bill that would pump tens of billions of dollars into fixing and upgrading the country’s dams. The bill, introduced by Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, proposed to spend nearly $26 billion to make the repairs that would enhance safety and increase the power generation capacity of the country’s dams.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Bureau of Reclamation is expected to announce a tier one water shortage at Lake Mead Monday, a first on the system, sources confirmed to 8 News Now.

Water levels at the reservoir have been declining for several years. As of Wednesday morning, the lake was at 1067.93 feet, down 20 feet just from early March.

“We’re at the point where some serious decisions will likely have to be made,” said Doug Hendrix, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in July.

A water-shortage declaration would mean cutbacks starting next year in the amount of Colorado River water sent to Nevada and Arizona states that have already seen reductions in their share of the river’s water. Mexico would also get less.

Most residents in Southern Nevada will likely not notice a change after the shortage declaration. The level local usage will be reduced to are still higher than what Nevada typically uses.