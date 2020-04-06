Lady Gaga organizing virtual concert

(CNN) — Singing superstar Lady Gaga says the stories of the front line health care workers need to be told and celebrated.

She is taking the lead on pulling together a star-studded virtual concert that is being organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

The concert, One World: Together at Home, will raise money through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and health care to those in need.

Gaga and Global Citizen have already raised $35 million for WHO.