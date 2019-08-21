LA County Sheriff’s deputy shot, suspect at large

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department reported a deputy has been shot in the shoulder in the parking lot of Lancaster Station.

The shooter is still large. LASD Special Enforcement Bureau’s special weapons team is on scene and conducting a search.

Sheriff’s officials reported to local media the gunfire began just before 3 p.m.

The shots targeted the station’s helipad and were believed to have come from an adjacent apartment building, according to The Los Angeles Times.

CBSLA reports multiple units responded, and a perimeter was set up in the area.