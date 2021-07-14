LA County moves forward with returning beachfront land to Black family

FILE – This April 8, 2021 file photo shows Bruce’s Beach in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Los Angeles County leaders are moving forward with a plan to return prime beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who built a resort for African Americans but were stripped of the land by local officials a century ago. The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday, July 13, 2021, to pursue an action plan on returning the land to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce once the state allows it. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County leaders are moving forward with a plan to return prime beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who built a resort for African Americans but were stripped of the land by local officials a century ago.

FILE – This April 9, 2021, file photo, shows a graphic displayer at the press conference in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to pursue an action plan on returning the land to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce once the state allows it.

FILE – This April 8, 2021 file photo shows Bruce's Beach in Manhattan Beach.

More details are expected later this year. The property that became known as Bruce’s Beach is along the shoreline in Manhattan Beach, now an upscale city along the southern end of Santa Monica Bay.

