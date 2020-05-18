Kohl’s reopens stores in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kohl’s reopened its Nevada stores Monday with changes that prioritize health and safety.

Kohl’s began opening in some states on May 4. The stores are operating with limited store hours, social distancing measures, elevated cleaning procedures, and a new returns process that minimizes contact between customers and employees.

All Kohl’s customer associates will be required to undergo wellness and temperature checks before their shifts. Any associate who has a temperature or exhibits other common COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to return home and seek medical attention. All Kohl’s associates will wear masks and gloves while in the store. There are also protective barriers at all registers and contactless payment methods being used.

Kohl’s will also keep its limited-contact drive up service which started in April. It allows for customers seeking to pick up Kohls.com orders at local stores without leaving their vehicles