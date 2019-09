A homeowner got a special surprise at their front door. The curious woodpecker was caught on camera ringing the video doorbell of an El Mirage, Arizona home last month. The woodpecker also appeared to be checking out the camera with his beak.

The homeowner was notified by their Ring camera app. Unfortunately, no one was home to open the door and see what the woodpecker wanted. Maybe next time!

The video has been shared thousands of times since it was posted.