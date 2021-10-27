Knights close out back-to-back road trip with win against Stars

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights complete a comeback win against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday evening.

Evgenii Dadonov wins it in overtime with a high shot in the slot for a 3-2 victory over the Stars.

The Knights faced the Stars for the first time since the teams faced off in the 2020 Western Conference Final.

The Golden Knights played back-to-back nights this week, for the first time this season.

On Tuesday night the team was able to secure a 3-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.

VGK returns home this Friday to take on the Anaheim Ducks.