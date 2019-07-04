KLAS currently off DIRECTV lineup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Late on July 3, DIRECTV abruptly removed KLAS TV 8 from their lineup.  Direct broadcast satellite service provider DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse unilaterally dropped the network and local community programming for over 120 stations impacting consumers and viewers in 97 markets across the United States. 

The action follows DIRECTV ’s refusal to accept an offer of an unconditional extension of the existing distribution agreement to August 2 to allow the stations’ owner, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. (“Nexstar”) and DIRECTV/AT&T to reach a new agreement allowing the direct broadcast satellite service provider (as well as AT&T’s U-verse systems and its’ subscription streaming television service, DIRECTV NOW) the right to continue to air the highly rated programming.

Legislators From Eight States Have Now Called on AT&T to Negotiate in Good Faith and Restore Nexstar’s Stations and Programming

Call 1-855-567-1569 now and tell DIRECTV to return KLAS and demand they bring back your local 8 News Now, Price is Right, Young & Restless, Bold & Beautiful, Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, Big Brother, Hawaii 5-0, 60 Minutes and PGA Golf!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

