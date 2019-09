SACRAMENTO — A couple taking a road trip to Lake Tahoe discovered they had a stowaway. Luckily, they stopped to get gas for their road trip and someone heard the furry fellow meowing. After a quick check of the SUV’s undercarriage, the kitten was found but didn’t want to get out of his hiding place.

A call was made and help arrived. The kitten will be fostered and put up for adoption. Cats have been known to crawl into a vehicle’s undercarriage to hide or keep warm.