King Kong gallery a hit at new Empire State Building experience

NEW YORK — A new observatory experience has opened at the iconic Empire State Building.

It features nine galleries that show the building through history.

The $165 million Observatory Experience gives people a digitally enhanced journey from the building’s construction in the 1920s to its current status. One of the most popular features is the King Kong exhibit.

The building has been a popular destination for visitors for decades. Many famous faces from around the world have visited the 86th Floor Observatory.