Over the weeks, CBS reporter Steve Hartman and his children have been helping families tackle topics like honesty, gratitude and how to stay optimistic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every day Hartman is holding an online class called “Kindness 101” which he started several weeks ago. Hartman is known for his “On the Road” stories that air on CBS News. The stories of focus on people making a difference.

You can watch the online classes at this link.