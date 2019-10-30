Kincade Wildfire: Dramatic wedding photo shows couple wearing protective masks as fire burns just miles away

KENWOOD, Calif. — “The show must go on,” is a famous saying that rang all too true for a couple getting married in Northern California. Karna Roa, a wedding photographer in the Bay Area, captured a dramatic but erie photo of a bride and groom getting married in Kenwood while the Kincade Fire burned just miles away in the background. It’s quite a dichotomy.

In the photo captured by KMR photography, the bride and groom, Katie and Curtis Ferland, are seen wearing protective masks to protect their airway and help them breathe through the smoke-filled air. The Chateau St. Jean winery is where the couple, who flew in from Chicago, got married. The winery is in Sonoma County.

Authorities ordered widespread evacuations in the region, forcing about 185,000 people to leave their homes. Some guests even had to evacuate from their Airbnb rentals. But the wedding moved forward, and the couple held the ceremony outside despite the hazardous conditions.

While the photographer, Karna Roa took a few photos, the couple thought they might as well capture some images with the protective masks, which people across the region were wearing due to the toxic air.

“I looked at them, and I thought, ‘is this the new normal for wine country in October,’” said Roa told the Guardian.

According to the Guardian, this is Roa’s fourth wedding in the last three years that had to be evacuated or was somehow disrupted by wildfires. The 43-year-old’s parents were also evacuated from their home duje to the Kincade fire.

Roa told the Guardian she hoped the viral image would help people outside California understand the suffering in the region.

“It’s helping to bring light to the crisis and destruction going on here.”