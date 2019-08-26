KFC to test Beyond Meat fried chicken

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kentucky Fried Chicken is becoming the first fast restaurant in the nation to test Beyond Meat’s plant-based chicken. They will offer “Beyond Fried Chicken” at a restaurant in Smyra, Georgia to try out the product.

If it does well, it could be expanded to other markets.

KFC joins a growing list of other fast food restaurants that are experimenting or have released a Beyond Meat product on their menu. Burger King released its Impossible Whoppers which are made with plant-based beef. Dunkin’ is currently testing a plant-based sausage and egg sandwich.

The plant-based KFC chicken will be offered as nuggets or boneless wings.