Kevin Hart and Cosmopolitan Las Vegas named in $60M sex tape lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a rough month for comedian Kevin Hart. First, the actor was involved in a car crash that left him seriously injured. He had to have surgery on his back after the crash. Now, Hart is facing a $60 million lawsuit from a woman who he admitted to cheating on his wife with a couple of years ago.

According to court documents, Montia Sabbag accused the comedian of negligence, infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy due to a 2017 incident at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas.

Sabbag made headlines in September 2017 after a video of her and Hart having sex in a Las Vegas hotel room was uploaded online. At the time, Hart went to authorities claiming, Sabbag and another man was trying to extort him to keep the affair quiet.

However, Sabbag denied the speculation at the time that she was suing or extorting the comedian.

In a new lawsuit filed Sept. 16, 2019, Sabbag accuses Jonathan Todd Jackson of secretly recording her “without her knowledge or consent, while she was engaged in private, consensual sexual relations with Hart.”

The court documents say Sabbag is suing Hart, the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Marriott International, and Blackstone Group for “negligently or intentionally” allowing Jackson access to Hart’s hotel room.