Kenny Sanchez to return as coach at Bishop Gorman

Kenny Sanchez will return to his job as head football coach and Dean of Students at Bishop Gorman High School.

Sanchez was suspended after his former girlfriend Brooke Stewart accused him of pulling her hair and punching her on Christmas Day in 2016.

Bishop Gorman suspended Sanchez during the investigation.

On Tuesday, a judge said there was no evidence of Sanchez hitting Stewart after she recanted her story.

The school’s president John A. Kilduff released the following statement on Thursday:

“As a result of our meeting, the Court’s findings, and our internal review, BGHS has lifted the suspension of Mr. Sanchez and he will resume his responsibilities as a Dean of Students and head football coach at Bishop Gorman.”

The statement also said the allegations were extremely serious and something Bishop Gorman did not take lightly.