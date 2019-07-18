Kelvin Atkinson gets 27 months in prison over misused campaign funds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Nevada State Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, D-Las Vegas, was sentenced on Thursday to 27 months in prison, along with 3 years probation and $249,900 fine for misusing campaign funds.

#BREAKING: Federal judge sentences former NV State Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson to 27 months in prison, along with 3 years probation and $249,900 fine for misusing campaign funds. #8NN — Patrick Walker (@PatrickWalker) July 18, 2019

Senior U.S. District Judge James Mahan sentenced Atkinson on federal wire fraud charges, adding, “This is not a happy day. You have violated the public’s trust.”

Atkinson spoke in court: “My actions bringing us here today are regrettable.”

He said he was embarrassed by the nearly decade-long fraud.

We’re waiting for Atkinson to exit the courthouse. He didn’t have anything to say earlier when he walked in. #8NN pic.twitter.com/STTAo8wmBS — Patrick Walker (@PatrickWalker) July 18, 2019

Atkinson announced his resignation after the feds closed in on him. For almost a decade Atkinson co-mingled his personal and campaign bank accounts. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says investigators discovered more than $450,000 in purchases that were not accounted for on Atkinson’s campaign finance documents over an eight-year period.

Atkinson admitted to bilking $249,900 of campaign cash and using it for personal expenses including:

Approximately $100,000 in payments to his personal credit cards

$75,000 towards opening and operating a Las Vegas nightclub

$20,000 on leasing a Jaguar Sports Utility Vehicle

Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich agreed with Judge Mahan when he told Atkinson he violated the public’s trust.

“It goes to the heart of our democratic process because free speech was involved, constituent trust was involved, and this is a very serious crime, and the sentence imposed today warrants that,” Trutanich said.

Atkinson learned he was under investigation after federal agents served a search warrant in January 2019. He tearfully resigned on the State Senate floor in Carson City in early March, pleading guilty a week later.

He has until Friday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. to surrender to Bureau of Prisons to begin serving his sentence.