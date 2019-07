BALTIMORE (AP) — As Latoya Peoples painted a mural with high school-age students Monday in Baltimore, she was determined not to let President Donald Trump's recent tweets about the city "sink in too much."

Peoples was in Sandtown-Winchester, the West Baltimore neighborhood where Freddie Gray grew up before he died in police custody in 2015. Now Baltimore is in the spotlight again, this time because of Trump's recent attacks on Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings in which the president called the congressman's district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live."