Kauai reverts to 14-day self-quarantine for travelers

KAUAI, Hawaii (KLAS) — The Island of Kauai has reverted back to the 14-day self-quarantine requirement for travelers, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. This change will go into effect on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

While the State of Hawaii operates via its pre-travel testing program, travelers to the Garden Island must quarantine, regardless of their COVID-19 test results.

Traveling to Kauai? Effective Wednesday, Dec. 2, everyone arriving on the Garden Island will be subject to the state's 14-day mandatory quarantine regardless of test results.

According to the County of Kauai’s website, all travelers will receive a temperature check when they arrive.

For the State of Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program, passengers must obtain a negative COVID-19 result from a “trusted partner lab.”

