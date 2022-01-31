Kansas missile silo listed at $380K

Zillow is offering a rare find in Abilene, an old missile complex that could be used as a home, apartments or even a bed and breakfast for the right family. (KSNT photo / courtesy John W. Dautel)

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNT) – Yes, you will have privacy and the ability to withstand a nuclear strike.

Although not unheard of, Zillow is offering a rare find: an old missile complex for sale that could be used as a home, apartments, or even a bed and breakfast

(KSNT Photo/courtesy John W. Dautel)

The property is a decommissioned Atlas F missile silo complex on 11 acres near Abilene, about 90 miles north of Wichita. The 6,900-square-foot complex has two upper levels once used for launch control and living quarters. The main missile silo is 170 feet deep. According to the Zillow listing, the facility has water, electricity, and a forced sewage system to the ground surface.

A 4,000-square-foot Quonset building with water, electricity, and plumbing comes with the property. A Quonset is a prefabricated structure made of corrugated steel that is similar to a grain silo but cut in half lengthwise and laid on the ground.

The two concrete doors on top of the facility weigh 75 tons apiece and are powered by a hydraulic system. The facility was filled with groundwater at one time from not being in use. At this time, all three floors are clear to be used as a person wishes. There is surface rust on the metal from being underwater but the metal is structurally sound.

According to real estate agent John W. Dautel, the facility has had an environmental study done and has been given a clean bill of health.

Classified as a single-family residence with zero bedrooms, one bathroom, and one garage space built in 1960, you would not be bothered by neighbors for the asking price of $380,000.