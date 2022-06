LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile hiker who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead, according to Metro police.

Police said LVMPD dispatch received a call of the missing juvenile shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near Lake Mead Boulevard and Reverence Parkway, by Red Rock Canyon. The hiker was later located deceased.

The identification of the hiker, as well as their cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.