Las Vegas (KLAS)— March is national reading month and only 41 percent of students in Clark County School District are proficient in English. According to an assessment from the Nevada Department of

Education, That’s down from previous years.

A consulting firm also found that CCSD students are an average four months behind in reading.

Sara Rich, an educator and business owner of ‘Just right Reader’ says students in K to second grade should be reading decodable books. These are books where they can sound out the words.

She says using these can help make up for literacy gaps.

“The more that kids are reading books that are right for them. We don’t want them to be too hard, or too easy. We want them to feel like they are getting the tiniest bit of a challenge and that feels right and that feels good,” Says Rich

Rich says if there are more than five words a child doesn’t understand, then that book is too hard for them.

For more information, visit justrightreader.com