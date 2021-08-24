Jury awards family of girl killed by garbage truck $38.8M in wrongful death lawsuit

Jazmin Espana was hit and killed at the intersection of Sandhill and Viking roads on Feb. 8, 2017. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jurors deliberating in a wrongful death lawsuit case against Republic Services found the driver Julio Cortez-Solano negligent in the death of 11-year-old Jazmin Espana and awarded the family $38.8 million in damages.

Family was awarded 38.8 million dollars @8NewsNow — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) August 24, 2021

Espana was killed in 2017 at the intersection of South Sandhill and East Viking road and her family filed a lawsuit against the sanitation company. The lawsuit claimed the driver Julio Cortez-Solano failed to yield the right of way and had a history of safety violations.

Jurors in the case began deliberations Monday morning and returned the verdict around 11:30 a.m. Jurors also found that Espana was partly to blame for her death for entering the crosswalk without looking and was struck by the side of the truck.

Verdict is in! Jurors found Julio Cortez negligent in the death of 11 year old Jazmin Espana. He was a Republic Service driver who was accused of failing to yield when Jazmin was entering a crosswalk back in 2017 @8NewsNow #8NN — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) August 24, 2021

The family’s attorney had asked jurors to award the girl’s mother at least $65 million in damages. Jurors awarded $38.8 million.

The trial lasted two weeks.

Republic Services released a statement: