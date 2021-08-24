Jury awards family of girl killed by garbage truck $38.8M in wrongful death lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jurors deliberating in a wrongful death lawsuit case against Republic Services found the driver Julio Cortez-Solano negligent in the death of 11-year-old Jazmin Espana and awarded the family $38.8 million in damages.
Espana was killed in 2017 at the intersection of South Sandhill and East Viking road and her family filed a lawsuit against the sanitation company. The lawsuit claimed the driver Julio Cortez-Solano failed to yield the right of way and had a history of safety violations.
Jurors in the case began deliberations Monday morning and returned the verdict around 11:30 a.m. Jurors also found that Espana was partly to blame for her death for entering the crosswalk without looking and was struck by the side of the truck.
The family’s attorney had asked jurors to award the girl’s mother at least $65 million in damages. Jurors awarded $38.8 million.
The trial lasted two weeks.
Republic Services released a statement:
We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Jazmin Espana. This was a tragic accident. Republic Services has always maintained a strong culture committed to safety and best in class safety programs and will continue to do so. We will evaluate our options in this case, but as a standard practice, we are unable to comment further on litigation.Republic Services