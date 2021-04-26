Judge rules shooting spree suspect incompetent to stand trial

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge has ruled a Texas man accused of going on a cross-state shooting spree, from Nevada to Arizona, killing a 22-year-old man and injuring several others, is incompetent to stand trial.

In her ruling issued Saturday, District Court Judge Christy Craig said Christopher McDonnell should be committed until he can stand trial, writing “he is dangerous to himself and society and that commitment is required.”

Christopher McDonnell, 29, Shawn McDonnell, 31, and Kayleigh Lewis, 26, are charged with dozens of crimes, stemming from the shootings that spanned from Henderson to northern Arizona. Each faces more than 50 charges.

The trio is accused of driving around Henderson and randomly shooting at people, killing Kevin Mendiola Jr. at a 7-Eleven on Lake Mead Parkway. They then drove into Arizona, where there were additional shootings, including one involving a police officer.

All three were arrested after their car rolled over.

Earlier this year, a grand jury indicted the group on the charges, including nearly two dozen for attempted murder. Craig’s order requires McDonnell to enter into the state’s care until he can understand the charges filed against him.

If convicted, the trio faces up to life in prison, without the possibility of parole. Their case will be submitted to the Death Penalty Assessment Committee for review.