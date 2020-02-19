Judge revokes bail for Christopher Prestipino, the man accused of killing a woman and leaving her body in the desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christopher Prestipino, the man accused of killing a local model and leaving her body in the desert, bail has been revoked, according to a tweet by Mary Ann Price, the Court Information Officer for the EighthJudicial District Court.

#ChristopherPrestipino bail was revoked today & his Petition for writ of Habeas Corpus was denied by #JudgeMichelleLeavitt Prestipino is charged w 4 counts including murder & 1st degree kidnapping. His trial is set for 4/20 10:30a pic.twitter.com/d39RpZR7NB — M Price (@LasVegasCourts) February 19, 2020

Prestipino’s petition for writ of Habeas Corpus was also denied by Judge Michelle Leavitt.

Prestipino, 46, is accused of killing 24-year old Esmeralda Gonzalez. Metro Police said he injected her with a pool cleaner and put her body in a structure in a desert area.

Prestipino is charged with four counts, including murder and 1st-degree kidnapping.

Last month an arrest warrant was issued for Prestipino arrest when he was a no show at court for a hearing regarding whether his bail should be revoked.

That same day authorities picked Prestipino up at his house on Iron Cactus near Pebble and Durango. Neighbors told the I-Team they heard police calling for him over the loudspeaker to ‘exit.,’ and Prestipino did just that without incident.

Prestipino’s girlfriend, Lisa Mort, was also charged in the crime. She is charged with helping him conceal the crime after the fact.

On Monday, the 32-year-old accepted a plea deal and agreed to a guilty plea in exchange for the state dropping two previous drug charges that were not related to the murder case. Mort’s sentencing is set for April 1.

Prestipino’s trial is scheduled for April 20.