JOY RIDE! 5-year-old busted driving to California to buy a Lamborghini

A Utah highway patrol trooper saw an SUV weaving in and out of traffic going 35 mph on I-15 and thought he either an impaired driver or someone having a medical problem.

What the trooper found was a 5-year-old trying to drive to California to buy himself a Lamborghini. He was on the road for five minutes before he was pulled over.

The trooper said the boy could barely reach the pedals.

Apparently, the boy had got into a fight with his mom when she said she wouldn’t buy him a Lamborghini.

The trooper said the boy had $3, took the car keys and drove off.