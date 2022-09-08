LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German released a statement Thursday following a news conference with Sheriff Joe Lombardo where he discussed the arrest of the county official accused in German’s killing.

German, 69, was found dead outside his home on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said he had been stabbed multiple times. The suspect, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 45, was arrested Wednesday and is facing a murder charge.

German had been an investigative reporter in the Las Vegas valley for 40 years working at the Las Vegas Sun and then Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Jeff was a loving and loyal brother, uncle and friend who devoted his life to his work exposing wrongdoing in Las Vegas and beyond. We’re shocked, saddened and angry about his death. Jeff was committed to seeking justice for others and would appreciate the hard work by local police and journalists in pursuing his killer. We look forward to seeing justice done in this case. We also want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, support and recognition for Jeff and his life’s work.”

The German family