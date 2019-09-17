Journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75

ABC News journalist and political commentator Cokie Roberts has died at the age of 75. Her death was due to complications from breast cancer.

According to ABC News, “Roberts won countless awards, including three Emmys, throughout her decades-long career. She has been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame and was cited by the American Women in Radio and Television as one of the 50 greatest women in the history of broadcasting. She was named a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress in 2008.”

BREAKING: Legendary journalist and political commentator Cokie Roberts passes away at 75. https://t.co/piGZYnh7mR pic.twitter.com/mhdME7NsyR — ABC News (@ABC) September 17, 2019



