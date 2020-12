LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Plaza Hotel & Casino has the distinction this year of being the only hotel property to have a fireworks show for New Year’s Eve.

The fireworks will be launched from the rooftop of the downtown Las Vegas casino at midnight to ring in 2021 and say goodbye to 2020.

“We want to send it off with a bang,” said Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel.

This is the sixth year the hotel property has had a New Year’s Eve fireworks show.