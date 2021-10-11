Jon Gruden resignation from the Raiders sparks reactions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The resignation of Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden has sparked reaction from the sports world, but also from state and local community leaders and organizations.
The emergence of Jon Gruden’s racist comments on Friday already had Nevada leaders and state and local organizations raising questions.
But after the NY Times report on Monday that uncovered more questionable and harmful emails and comments written by Gruden, thus prompting his resignation, communities are speaking out.
One of the first ones to voice out approval of Gruden’s departure was Governor Steve Sisolak:
“This kind of behavior is unacceptable and reprehensible. Las Vegas is a welcoming city, and the Raiders are a part of our family. There’s no place for hate here.”Steve Sisolak, Governor of Nevada
The Henderson Equality Center issued the following statement:
“After amazing news with Carl Nassib coming out as the first openly Gay NFL player during Pride month in June, today on National Coming Out Day, we get the horrible news about recent racist slurs that the Raiders Coach Jon Gruden said.Chris Davin, the Executive Director with Henderson Equality Center
‘It’s very upsetting that in this day and age, people can still be so hateful towards each other. Every time we move steps ahead, hate like today brings us back.’
No one should ever degrade another individual, or use racist slurs. Even though he resigned, we hope that the NFL will step in to ensure that he is held accountable for his actions.
If you or anyone you know is a victim to being bullied, please visit StopBullying.gov for help.”