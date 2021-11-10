Joining Forces “Click It or Ticket” campaign kicks off

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a part of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

Department (LVMPD) is joining forces with other law enforcement agencies for a seatbelt enforcement event.

The “Click It or Ticket” event will take place from Nov. 22, 2021, through Nov. 29, 2021.

This safety campaign coordinates highly visible patrols across Nevada looking for seatbelt violations, providing information on the use of seat belts and how significant they are during a vehicle crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic & Safety (NHTSA) in 2017, there were a total of 10,076 unbuckled passengers and drivers who were killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 55% of vehicle occupants killed at nighttime were not wearing their seatbelts.

Law Enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuse approach to seat belt enforcement, issuing citations throughout the day and evening hours.

For more information about seatbelt safety, the state’s Zero Fatalities goal or on Joining Forces and other statewide traffic safety programs please visit their website.