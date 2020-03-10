Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders cancel Ohio rallies amid coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden canceled planned rallies in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, March 10. The rallies were canceled over concerns over coronavirus.

Bernie Sanders’ campaign spokesman Mike Casca made a statement saying, “We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak.”

Shortly after, Joe Biden’s campaign manager Kate Bedingfield followed by saying, “In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is canceled. We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events.”

It is still unknown whether future rallies will still be expected to happen.