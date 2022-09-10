LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A private jet landed safely at Harry Reid International Airport early Saturday after its nose wheels failed to activate, an airport spokesman said.

The jet, a Cessna Citation 680, contacted the airport at about 7 a.m., indicating a problem with its front landing gear, according to airport spokesman Joe Rajchel.

Rajchel said the private jet landed with both its rear legs properly activated at about 8 a.m. on runway 19L as emergency services stood by.

“Two persons were aboard and there were no injuries,” Rajchel said.

The plane was towed to a fixed base operator for inspection at about 11:30 a.m., Rajchel said.

He said the plane was scheduled to land at Harry Reid, but he did not know where it came from.