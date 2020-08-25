Jessica Williams pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in six deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jessica Williams has pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter, according to court records.

Williams, convicted in the March 2000 deaths of six teens when her van ran through a trash-collection crew on Interstate 15 in March of 2000, had been paroled in Ocober, and her conviction was vacated on June 19.

A plea deal to the involuntary manslaughter charge sentences her to time served, and she will not face further prosecution. The deal also agrees to waive any restitution. The plea deal, dated Aug. 13, closes the case.

Williams admitted to smoking marijuana the night before the crash and said she fell asleep at the wheel.

The ground-breaking prosecution tried to use existing DUI laws to put Williams behind bars, and she was convicted.

The police and the jury agreed Williams was not impaired at the time, but she had trace amounts of marijuana in her system, so she was convicted of six counts of DUI related deaths. Williams was sentenced to six consecutive prison terms.

The victims, ages 14 to 16, were Scott Garner, Alberto Puig, Anthony Smith, Rebecca Glicken, Malena Stoltzfus, and Jennifer Booth.

The deaths prompted changes in the way teens were assigned to complete community service, taking them off a duty that was seen as dangerous.

In the ruling that vacated her conviction, US District Court Judge Kent J. Dawson said the court couldn’t be certain that the jury didn’t convict her based in part on the presence of a “marijuana metabolite” in her bloodstream — a substance that is not specifically prohibited.

… this Court cannot be reasonably certain that the jury did convict based on the valid marijuana alternative for culpability rather than the constitutionally invalid marijuana metabolite alternative, regarding Williams’ convictions based upon driving with a prohibited substance in her blood. Indeed, on the record presented, it was in truth more probable that the jury convicted Williams based on the invalid marijuana metabolite alternative. US District Court Judge Kent J. Dawson

The Aug. 13 plea deal was heard in the courtroom of Judge Michelle Leavitt. Attorney Michael Pariente represented Williams.